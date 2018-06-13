Jerome Ryan, 70

Jerome “Jerry” Ryan, 70, formerly of Fenner passed away Monday, June 11, 2018, at Crouse Hospital. Jerry was born in Oneida, the son of the late Joseph and Ella Ryan. He was a life resident of the Fenner area. A life long farmer, he was employed by the William Larkin Farm for over 20 years.

He is survived by his brother, Peter Ryan (Karen), his sister Kathleen Carpenter (Ken), his nephew Michael Ryan (Krisann), his nieces Kristine Ryan (Mark Bodie) and Amy Carpenter-Holmes (Arthur) his great-nephews, Nathan and Kevin, his great-niece Evelyn and several cousins and dear friends.

The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the Grand and their amazing staff for five years of care and compassion, with special thanks to the Activities and A wing “families.”

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, June 15, at St. Patrick’s Church, Murray Drive, Chittenango. The rite of committal will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cazenovia. Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, 702 Legion Drive, Chittenango. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Activities Fund at the Grand, 331 Russell St. Chittenango, NY 13037.

