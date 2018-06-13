Eleanor Diehl

 

Jun 13, 2018 Obituaries, Skaneateles Press

Greg Diehl and Jacqueline Andersen share the passing of Eleanor Jean Evans Diehl on Oct. 1, 2017. She was born in Auburn on Sept. 24, 1951, being the fourth generation of Evans/Surdam families in Skaneateles,. She is survived by her husband ,James Gregory, a loving husband of 45 years; a son Jeffrey (Kate) Diehl of Richmond, VA; grandchildren Alain, Evan and Ellie; daughter Claire (Kevin) Wallace of Auburn; sister Jacqueline Andersen and niece Lindsay (Anthony) Casale, of Waterford, N.Y., sister-in-law Joan Diehl of Sun City Center, FL, and brother-in-law Dudley Diehl of Largo, FL.
Eleanor was predeceased by her parents Clair and Esther Evans, in-laws Gene and Janet Diehl, brother Raymond and brother-in-law Hans Andersen. She leaves numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews around the country.
She lived most of her early and married life in Skaneateles, and relocated to Sun City Center, FL, in 2013. Eleanor graduated from Skaneateles Central High School and went on to graduate from Auburn Community College. She started her career in banking at Skaneateles Savings, and remained with them as they became BSB Bank, Partners Trust and ultimately M&T Bank. She retired in 2006 after 35 years. She moved south, in 2013, and became an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan. She loved being on Skaneateles Lake, and enjoyed annual visits to see friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday July 7, at Saint James Episcopal Church, 96 East Genesee St., Skaneateles.

