Richard Momberger, 83

Richard Momberger, 83, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully at Crouse Hospital on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, after a brief illness. Richard was born May 25, 1935, in Albany, N.Y., to the late George C. and Emma (Fahd) Momberger. He was married to his college sweetheart, Roberta (Britain), for 60 years.

Richard was a 1953 graduate of Albany High School and a 1957 graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he studied electrical engineering and became a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. He served as a first lieutenant and technical instructor in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a captain in 1970. He also attended Rochester Institute of Technology, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and received his master’s degree in engineering. After college, Richard worked as an electrical engineer, designing television picture tubes, and earned some patents for his work. He retired from Phillips in 1991.

Richard enjoyed being with his family and working on his house and yard. He was a longtime member of the Skaneateles Country Club. Some of his hobbies included having a kennel and showing his West Highland White Terriers, boating and fishing, bowling and golf. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife to Ft. Myers, Fla., for the winter.

Survivors are his wife, Roberta (Britain) Momberger; daughter, Sheri Flanigan, and her husband Paul; daughter, Kristen Britain; two grandchildren, Amie and James Flanigan; his brother, Terry Momberger (Marge); a sister in law, Elaine Momberger; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, George Momberger (Elaine).

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service held on Thursday, June 21, with a visitation hour held at 10 a.m., and the service commencing at 11am at the Skaneateles United Methodist Church, Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the CNY SPCA or the Skaneateles United Methodist Church.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

