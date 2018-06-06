Philip K. Elliott

Baldwinsville native Philip K. Elliott passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2018. Phil is survived by his wife, Kelly; children, Jake and Katie; step-children, Dillon, Jake and Kasey O’Sullivan; parents, Elizabeth and Charles “Jerry;” sisters, Erin (Bob) Scherfling, Melissa (Jim) Painton; many nieces and nephews.

Phil was a loving and dedicated father, husband, brother, son and friend. He was best know for his fun-loving nature and his ability to light up any room he walked into.

Phil was a 1986 graduate of C.W. Baker High School and 1990 graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology. He was a highly decorated lacrosse player at R.I.T., still ranking No. 26 on the all-time scoring list. Phil continued to support the lacrosse program as a volunteer and a fan.

For 20 years, Phil worked as an account director for specialty products with Pfizer. His colleagues say that the only thing bigger than his world-class wit was his giant heart, which he wore on his sleeve.

Phil served on the board of YMCA Camp Cory for several years, giving back to his childhood summer home.

Friends are invited to a Celebration of Philip’s Life 2-6 p.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Foxfire Restaurant, Baldwinsville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to YMCA Camp Cory.

