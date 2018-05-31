Jill Powers Engel, 90

Jill Powers Engel passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at the rich age of 90. Jill was currently a resident of Cazenovia, where she could be seen strolling the sidewalks on her scooter.

Born Gilberte Claire Bouthillette on Sept. 12, 1927, in Tuckahoe, N.Y., she was the only child of Andre and Yvette Bouthillette from Lowell, MA. Raised in a French-speaking household, Jill was bilingual at an early age and this fluency followed her throughout her life. At age 19, Jill was hired as a Pan Am stewardess and traveled frequently abroad to Paris. Her stewardess years ended when she married Thomas J. Powers and raised her family in New Rochelle, N.Y. Jill worked as an administrative assistant in the New Rochelle School System while raising her children and she ended her professional career as a bilingual secretary at the United Nations. There was never a challenge too big for Jill, and the word “no” was not in her vocabulary. Her zest for life and learning, inspired her to travel, which she did with her children, and then later in life her global travels allowed her to share many stories with her grandchildren. Jill had a presence that influenced and inspired many. Always young at heart, she will live on, especially in her grandchildren that she loved so much and who called her by various loving names: JC, Jilly Bean, Grandma JC, Mamique, Jill, Mique and Beatie.

Jill was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Engel, Jr., her daughter, Patrice Powers Garner and daughter-in-law, Susan Powers and son-in-law, Stephen Garner. Surviving is Jill’s son, Bruce Powers, and daughters, Denise Powers Clark (Bruce Clark), Leslie Powers (Sherwin Uretsky) and Colette Powers (Matthew Dydo). Jill had 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in Jill’s memory, on Oct. 6, 2018, in Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts where Jill will be laid to rest next to her late husband.

Details for celebration of life will be forthcoming.

May you rest in peace Mom.

