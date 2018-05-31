Ann Preston Koeze, 75

Ann Preston Koeze died Friday, May 25, 2018, at Grace Health and Rehab Center in Stanardsville, Va. She was 75 years old.

She was born Nov. 15, 1942 in Boones Mill, Va., to Dalton Rupert and Irene Bennett Young.

Ann graduated from Washington and Lee High School in Arlington, Va., and attended The University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., where she met her husband, Bob. They married on Dec. 30, 1961, in Arlington, Virginia.

A former resident of Cazenovia, Ann was the Assistant Site Manager at Lorenzo Historic Site from 1974-1980 and a founding member of the Friends of Lorenzo. She had fond memories of Cazenovia and always considered Cazenovia her home.

After briefly living in Atlanta, G.a., and Chappaqua, N.Y., Ann and Bob settled in Grand Rapids, MI, in 1983. There, Ann was very involved with the Michigan Republican Party and was appointed by then Governor John Engler to the Michigan Historical Commission.

In 1998, Ann and Bob retired and moved to Charlottesville, Va., to be closer to their children and grand children.

Ann was an avid lover of history and collector of antiques – she extensively researched family genealogy and enjoyed restoring old homes. She also enjoyed quilting and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert P. Koeze, of Zions Crossroads, Va.; her son, Robert Todd Koeze (Ursula) of Fredericksburg, Vi.a; her daughter Sara Preston Yergey (Tad) of Nokesville, Va., and her grandchildren: Robert, Emma, George and Alden.

A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill, Va.

Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151; 540-483-5533.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story