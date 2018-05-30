Raymond T. Ryan

Raymond T. Ryan of Cazenovia, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. He was born Dec. 5, 1927, in Alderbrook Park, N.Y., to John and Marguerite (Buckley) Ryan. After serving in the Air Force, he graduated from Manhattan College, did graduate work at NYU, and became a CPA. Ray enjoyed a long and fulfilling professional career at a national accounting firm, where he eventually transferred from Manhattan to Syracuse, became a partner and was active professionally for more than 65 years.

He served on several boards, including Crouse Irving Memorial Hospital, Paul Smith’s College, the Hinman Foundation, Cazenovia College and MACNY, as well as committees at St. James Church. He was also a member of the Century Club and Onondaga Country Club. Ray enjoyed the Adirondacks, where he was born the seventh of 13 children. He cherished time spent there, as well as at his beloved log cabin in Quebec, Canada, and his home at Pine Island, Fla. He loved hunting and fishing. a good book, westerns, the opera and fine tobacco. Ray completed many home projects (with some still in the works!) He was a generous man who gave his time mentoring others that had an impact on many. His family remembers him as supportive, loving, contrary, ambitious and giving. They fondly remember many vacations, telling stories around the fire and having “visits” with him. He had an uncommon ability to listen, assess and help his clients and his family. The family will remember him with great fondness and humor.

Ray leaves behind his family, his wife Diane Ryan; his children David (Susan) Ryan of Delaware, Maura (Paul) Ryan/Weithman of Indiana; Raymond (Jill) Ryan and Timothy (Heather) Ryan of Cazenovia, and Kathleen (Joseph) Ryan-O’Neill of Oregon; his grandchildren, Sarah, Mary and David Ryan; Anne and Meggie Weithman; Connor and Liam Ryan; Andrew, Duncan, Tessa, Winston and Dagny Ryan, and three sisters. He was predeceased by his son, John J. Ryan.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 1, 2018, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 2, 2018, at St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Ryan may be made to the Community Action Partnership, 3 E. Main St., Morrisville, NY 13408. To leave a message of sympathy for the Ryan family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

