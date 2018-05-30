Martha Joan Silvanic, 94

Martha Joan Silvanic, 94, of Cazenovia formerly of Chittenango, passed away Thursday morning, May 24, 2018, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. She was born in Binghamton, one of 11 children to the late Jasper and Mary Silvanic and was an honors graduate of Binghamton Central High School.

Martha and her husband Peter owned the Ten Pin Restaurant in Chittenango from 1952 until 1963 and retired from the Chittenango Post Office where she worked as a U.S. Postal Clerk for several years. Martha was a communicant of St. James Church.,enjoyed reading and was a volunteer at the Sullivan Free Library in Chittenango.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Peter; her daughter, Lynn Ann Conroy and by nine of her siblings.

Martha is survived by her son, Thomas H. Silvanic of Florida; her granddaughter, Heidi (Aubrey) Fletcher of New Jersey; her great grandson, Cash Fletcher; her sister, Dorothy Fiato of Binghamton as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 15, 2018, in St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 10 a.m. in the church on Friday prior to the mass. Private burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. To leave a message of sympathy for the Silvanic family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story