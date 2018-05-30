Jeanette Magee, 84

jeanette magee

Jeanette Magee, 84, of Nelson, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. Jeanette was born March 26, 1934, the daughter of the late Daniel and Wanda Nichols and was a life resident of the Cazenovia area. She was a secretary at National Grange Insurance in Syracuse for 15 years and later owned a dress shop in the village of Cazenovia. Jeanette was a communicant of St. James Church in Cazenovia.

She was a past town of Nelson Senior of the Year recipient, was a member of the Nelson Rural Cemetery board, and was a volunteer for the Madison County Office of the Aging and the Cazenovia Library.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter, Ruth Ann Schultz.

Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Assemblyman William “Bill” Magee, her cousin Freida Milazzo of North Syracuse, her nieces Frances Blazer (Mike Collins) of Clinton and Robin Blazer-Commins (David Commins) of Munnsville, and great-nephew and neice, William and Emma Blazer.

The family would like to thank Ann Greenwood for the care she provided Jeanette. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, June 4, 2018, at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 6 Green St. Cazenovia. The rite of committal will follow in Nelson Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 3, 2018, at St. James Church. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Wanderers Rest, Sutherland Dr. Canastota, NY 13032. Arrangements were by Ayer & Ziimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia; 315-655-8101.

