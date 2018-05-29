Frank G. Stech, 71

Frank G. Stech, 71, of Fenner, passed away unexpectedly May 23, 2018, at home after spending the day taking care of his home hand-in-hand with his fiancée, Anita (Eaddie) Wavercak. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at the Carrier Corporation for many years. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 140 in Canastota and enjoyed socializing there with his friends. He enjoyed OGNIB and everyone will remember his numbers when called and you can probably still hear his voice calling out “Car 54”!

Frank was loved by many and will be missed dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank X. and Helen (Rouse) Stech and by his sister, Sharon (Stech) VanBuskirk.

He is survived by his fiancée, Anita Wavercak of Fenner; his three children, Lisa (David) Schultz of Groton, Melanie (Todd) Watson of Pittsville, MD and Frank M. Stech of Syracuse; his grandchildren, John and Justin Dufresne of Groton, Carly Torres of Pittsville, MD, Abigail Craig of Groton, Frank Robert and Brianna Stech of Marathon; his nephew, Charles VanBuskirk of Tully; Anita’s children, Mary, Amy and Jimmy; her grandchildren, Emily, Dylan, James, Tyler, Molly, Alexander and Madeline as well as several cousins in Germany.

Frank’s wishes were that there be no formal services. A gathering to celebrate Frank’s life will be held

at 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 30, at the American Legion Post 140, 325 South Peterboro St., Canastota. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the American Legions Post 140. To leave a message of sympathy for the Stech family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story