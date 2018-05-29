May 29, 2018 Jennifer Wing Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries
Frank G. Stech, 71, of Fenner, passed away unexpectedly May 23, 2018, at home after spending the day taking care of his home hand-in-hand with his fiancée, Anita (Eaddie) Wavercak. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at the Carrier Corporation for many years. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 140 in Canastota and enjoyed socializing there with his friends. He enjoyed OGNIB and everyone will remember his numbers when called and you can probably still hear his voice calling out “Car 54”!
Frank was loved by many and will be missed dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank X. and Helen (Rouse) Stech and by his sister, Sharon (Stech) VanBuskirk.
He is survived by his fiancée, Anita Wavercak of Fenner; his three children, Lisa (David) Schultz of Groton, Melanie (Todd) Watson of Pittsville, MD and Frank M. Stech of Syracuse; his grandchildren, John and Justin Dufresne of Groton, Carly Torres of Pittsville, MD, Abigail Craig of Groton, Frank Robert and Brianna Stech of Marathon; his nephew, Charles VanBuskirk of Tully; Anita’s children, Mary, Amy and Jimmy; her grandchildren, Emily, Dylan, James, Tyler, Molly, Alexander and Madeline as well as several cousins in Germany.
Frank’s wishes were that there be no formal services. A gathering to celebrate Frank’s life will be held
at 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 30, at the American Legion Post 140, 325 South Peterboro St., Canastota. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the American Legions Post 140. To leave a message of sympathy for the Stech family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.
May 29, 2018 0
May 29, 2018 0
May 29, 2018 0
May 29, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
May 29, 2018
May 29, 2018
May 29, 2018
May 29, 2018
May 29, 2018
May 29, 2018