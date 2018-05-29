Betty Jane McEvers, 97

Betty Jane McEvers, 97, of Cazenovia, passed away early Saturday morning, May 26, 2018, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. She was born in Nelson on Dec. 22, 1920, to the late Edward and Mabel Rogers Bachman. Betty was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 1937. She married her husband, Archie L. McEvers, in 1940, and they ran a dairy farm on Nelson Road until 1969. She served as deputy clerk for the town of Fenner alongside her husband who was town clerk for 26 years. Betty was a rural mail carrier for Cazenovia RD 4 from 1970-1979. She was the eldest member of the Nelson United Methodist Church and sang in the choir there from the age of 13 and until she was in her 80s.

Betty and Archie volunteered at the Garrett Smith Infirmary (now Crouse Community Center) in Morrisville weekly from 1983 until 1996, and they would deliver popcorn to the residents and employees of the infirmary. After her husband died on July, 22, 1996, Betty continued to visit the residents at Crouse Community Center every week. She drove many friends to their doctor appointments and phoned or sent cards to friends and family unfailingly.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Betty was predeceased by her brothers Earl and Lyle Bachman, identical twin brothers, Rev. Lewis and Rev. Lester Bachman, by a sister, Fay B. Davies, and by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Delpha Schmiedel.

Betty is survived by her children, Kristie (Bob) Scofield of St. Paul, MN, Terry (Monte) Colucci of Paulden, AZ, Cheryl Delpha of Orange Park, FL and Archie (Barbara) McEvers of Cazenovia; seven grandchildren, Paul and Spencer Scofield, Monte and Theron Colucci, Roy Delpha, Leslie Gullo and Kristie King; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many, many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. A memorial service and burial will take place later in the summer. Contributions in memory of Mrs. McEvers may be made to the Nelson United Methodist Church, 23 Lincklaen St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. To leave a message of sympathy for the McEvers family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

