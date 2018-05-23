Burton Edward Tibbits II

Our beloved father and grandfather, B. Edward Tibbits II, passed away at home on Sunday, May 20, 2018.

Ed Tibbits was born on March 28, 1936 in Ilion, N.Y., to Burton Edward Tibbits I and Elizabeth Tibbits.

It was more than evident, if you knew Ed, that he was a driven, ambitious man that was always aiming for the goalposts, whether on the field or in life. This determination pushed him throughout his life. From his teen years forward it was important for Ed to always look ahead, set his sights on a goal, never give up and to diligently work until that goal was met.

Ed graduated from Mohawk Central School with academic honors in 1954. Throughout his high school years, he was an outstanding, all-around athlete earning letters in football, basketball and baseball. Ed was especially proud of the wins he and his Mohawk Mohicans achieved in football while being part of the Iroquois League.

Ed graduated from Cornell University in 1958, where he attended on full academic and football scholarships. Ed was very proud to have served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

His eye-on-the prize outlook allowed Ed to achieve tremendous success in business and in life. Ed began his professional career at IBM in Utica, N.Y. After many years with IBM, Ed launched himself into the entrepreneurial sector and, over a span of five decades, he was a founder of several notable CNY businesses, including Continental Information Systems and United Computer Capital Corp. Most recently, he was the past president of Carpenter Industries Inc., where up until his final days was known to pop into the office to work alongside his daughter, Tenley, who had taken over the reins from her Dad.

While he set the bar high for himself in all aspects of his life, Ed was also a quiet, sweet, soft-spoken man. He was a kind, considerate, thoughtful person that enjoyed watching sports and the political events of our time. He was an avid SU sports fan, fisherman, animal lover and enjoyed dabbling in the stock market. He will also be remembered fondly for his quick wit, hearty laugh, firm handshake, dashing good looks and dapper style.

Above all else, Ed’s most cherished blessings in life were his children and grandchildren, who were the source of his greatest joy, endless belly laughs, boundless pride and eternal love. Ed married Judith (Metzger) Tibbits in 1961 and together they brought three beautiful souls into this world. Dad and Poppy will be deeply missed by his daughters, Tenley Tibbits of Manlius, Mary Tibbits of Manlius; his son, Burton Edward “Brud” (Michelle) Tibbits III of Fayetteville; and his grandchildren, Dalton Axenfeld, Morgan Axenfeld, Paige Horan, Anna Horan, Ruby Tibbits and Burton Edwards Tibbits IV. His legacy will shine brightly in the warm smiles, loving hearts and mischievous spirits of his family.

Family and dear friends may join for a service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, at Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel, 8171 Cazenovia Road, Manlius. Private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made as a contribution to the Humane Society of CNY.

For a guest book, directions and florists, please visit scheppfamily.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story