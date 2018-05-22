Margaret Lewis West, 88

Former Syracuse resident, Margaret Lewis West (Peggy), 88, passed away May 18, 2018 at home in Kingsport, TN.

At her request, no formal service will be held.

Born January 17, 1930, in California to Harry and Margretta Lewis, Peggy grew up in Denver, Colo., a place she always considered home. From an early age, she learned to ski and frequently recalled memories of skiing the switchbacks on Loveland Pass. A 1948 graduate of Denver East High School, she went east to Middlebury College in Vermont, graduating in 1952 with a degree in political science. Peggy joined the State Department and worked in Athens, Greece, for two tours of duty. In 1956 she returned to the U.S. and married Arthur West (Sandy) in January of 1957. After a brief stay in Gainesville, FL, they moved to Syracuse in 1958.

Sandy and Peggy lived in Fayetteville for nearly 40 years, followed by nearly 20 years in the Pointe East community of Jamesville. Together they raised their three children and enjoyed the Syracuse Symphony while lending their time and support to many charitable programs. Sandy passed away in 2003 and Peggy continued working in her garden and as an ambassador for The Refugee Program, the Syracuse Symphony and the Trinity plant sale.

Peggy is survived by her three children, Charles (Adrienne) of New Mexico, Mary (Frank English) of North Carolina, and Elizabeth (Dale) of Tennessee, seven grandchildren and 16 nieces and nephews.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home had arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Interfaith Works, Center for New Americans, interfaithworkscny.org/programs/center-for-new-americans.

