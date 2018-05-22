Gilbert M. Cloyes, 94

Gilbert M. Cloyes, 94, of Greensboro, NC, passed peacefully from this life at the Masonic home on Saturday, March 10, 2018. He was born on March 26, 1923, in Utica, the only child of Harold A. and Ruth A. (Morris) Cloyes. He was predeceased by Doris, his beloved wife of 63 years and his much-loved son-in-law, Frank Urbanski.

Gil grew up in New Hartford, N.Y., summering at the Morris family farm and graduating from New Hartford High School in 1940. He then became employed at the New York Telephone Company until World War II, when he enlisted in the U.S. Army and, as a member of the 843rd Signal Service Battalion, was posted to the Yukon Territory to maintain military communication between Alaska and the lower 48 states. Rising to the rank of Sergeant, he married his sweetheart, Doris L. Matheson of Utica on May 26, 1945, and they returned to the Yukon where he was discharged in November. Back in New York, Gilbert resumed his career at New York Telephone where he worked 44 years and received commendations for saving a coworker’s life using artificial resuscitation.

He and Doris raised two daughters, Leslie Anne and Barbara Marie, in Baldwinsville, where Gilbert became a 32nd Degree Master Mason and served as Worshipful Master of Seneca River Lodge. He was also involved with the Plainville Volunteer Fire Department where he served as a commissioner, the Telephone Pioneers, the Power Squadron, the Scottish Rite, and, after retiring to North Carolina in 1983, the neighborhood watch group in New Bern, NC, and as a volunteer for the Shriners Hospital.

Gilbert is survived by his daughters, Leslie Anne Urbanski of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., Barbara C. Turcotte and her husband Normand of Climax, NC, and his “daughter in heart” Yamilée Blanco Zúñiga and her husband Fédèrico of San José, Costa Rica. He has four grandsons, Todd Turcotte of Newington, CT; Jason and wife Maria Urbanski of Mahopac, N.Y.; Scott & wife Elissa Turcotte of Vernon, CT; and Bret and wife Cindy Urbanski of Charlotte, NC; three “daughter in heart” grandchildren, Cristina Zúñiga and her husband Michael; Jorge and his wife Karla Zúñiga; and Juan Zúñiga, all of San José, Costa Rica. He was blessed with six great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Mason, Charlotte, Elaina, Olivia, Sophia and one “daughter in heart” great-grandson, Jorgito. He leaves his “brother in heart” Robert and wife Lois Minnoe of Baldwinsville.

A celebration of lfe will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church in Baldwinsville, preceded by a Masonic Memorial service at 9:45 a.m. Services will be followed by burial with his Doris in Clinton, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org) or Shriners Hospitals for Children (shrinershotspitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.)

Arrangements are under the direction of Hanes – Lineberry Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.

