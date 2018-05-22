Deborah A. Curtis, 60

Deborah A. Curtis, 60, of Cazenovia, passed away Friday morning, May 18, 2018, at The Grand in Chittenango. Debbie graduated from Lafayette High School in 1975 and worked as a computer help desk coordinator with Agway for 15 years. She was a past matron and past grand officer of the Order of the Eastern Star, Neowahga No. 419 and served as secretary of the Owahgena Grange No. 1358.

Debbie is survived by her husband of 38 years, John P. Curtis of Cazenovia; her sister, Karen Marshall-King (Bruce King) of Cazenovia; aunt, Ruth Farrell and uncle, John Schaffer; several nieces and nephews; and by her cats, Ike, Mike and Tom. Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Daniel B. and Beverly J. Marshall and a sister, Jean Eisinger.

Calling hours were held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. An Order of the Eastern Star service and funeral service were held at the funeral home on Sunday at 4 p.m. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 21 at Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Curtis may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star Emergency Relief Fund, Pounder Hall #106, 1400 Utica St., Oriskany, NY 13424. To leave a message of sympathy for the Curtis family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

