 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Elizabeth S. Sanders

May 18, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Elizabeth S. Sanders

Elizabeth S. Sanders, “Liz” to her friends, died on May 13, 2018, after a long and fulfilling life. Born to Ella and David Sheetz on March 26, 1925, Liz grew up in the small village of Colebrook, PA.
Following WWII, she married Sterling Sanders and moved to Rochester. After a brief stint working as a chemist for Kodak, Liz left the workforce to raise a family of six children. When the youngest was near school age, she returned to school at age 40 to obtain her master’s degree and teaching credentials at the University of Rochester. As a graduate student, Liz’s fascination with the natural world was conveyed to her offspring through many field trips around Upstate New York. After graduation, Liz took a job as a science teacher at Charlotte High School in Rochester, where she continued teaching until her retirement.
In retirement, Liz and Sterling did considerable traveling, including two trips to experience the wonders of Africa, thus fulfilling a life-long dream. Nearing retirement, Liz moved with Sterling to Kendall, N.Y., and, later, moved to Cazenovia.
Liz is survived by her sons and daughters, David, Stephen, Susan, Linda and Laurie, and the grandchildren that became her passion and joy later in life. Preceding her in death were her son, Casey, and her husband of 70 years, Sterling. In keeping with Liz’s wishes there is no service or calling hours.
Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia is in charge of arrangements.

Comment on this Story

Audrey Saviers

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling