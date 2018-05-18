Elizabeth S. Sanders

Elizabeth S. Sanders, “Liz” to her friends, died on May 13, 2018, after a long and fulfilling life. Born to Ella and David Sheetz on March 26, 1925, Liz grew up in the small village of Colebrook, PA.

Following WWII, she married Sterling Sanders and moved to Rochester. After a brief stint working as a chemist for Kodak, Liz left the workforce to raise a family of six children. When the youngest was near school age, she returned to school at age 40 to obtain her master’s degree and teaching credentials at the University of Rochester. As a graduate student, Liz’s fascination with the natural world was conveyed to her offspring through many field trips around Upstate New York. After graduation, Liz took a job as a science teacher at Charlotte High School in Rochester, where she continued teaching until her retirement.

In retirement, Liz and Sterling did considerable traveling, including two trips to experience the wonders of Africa, thus fulfilling a life-long dream. Nearing retirement, Liz moved with Sterling to Kendall, N.Y., and, later, moved to Cazenovia.

Liz is survived by her sons and daughters, David, Stephen, Susan, Linda and Laurie, and the grandchildren that became her passion and joy later in life. Preceding her in death were her son, Casey, and her husband of 70 years, Sterling. In keeping with Liz’s wishes there is no service or calling hours.

Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia is in charge of arrangements.

