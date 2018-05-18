Audrey Saviers

Our beloved mother, Audrey Elizabeth Saviers, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2018, at the home of her daughter Stacey Clark in Salt Lake City. In the days prior to her death, she was surrounded by her family and friends.

Audrey was born Aug. 21, 1925, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Gilbert Veale and Ellen Dorothea Arthur. She was raised in idyllic Skaneateles. Audrey was the oldest of six and dearly loved her siblings. Edwin Arthur (deceased), Dotty Hickey (recently deceased), Jean Leage Connolly, Gilbert Arthur and Nancy Hoskins. The sisters loved to go together and visit their quaint and picturesque hometown in the Finger Lakes area of New York.

On Dec. 5, 1948in Puyallup, Washington, she married James G. Saviers, who preceded her in death. She is survived by their four daughters, Sharon Rose (Barry) Sidne Jones, Suzanne Halverson (Todd), Stacey Clark (Mark) and Peter Arthur (Cynthia), seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Throughout the years the family lived in Idaho, Montana and finally settled in Anchorage, Alaska, after the 1964 earthquake. Audrey pursued a successful career in real estate.

Audrey, an SHS class of 1943 cheerleader and drum majorette, was a “force of nature.” She played bridge, golfed, fished, hiked, ice skated and skied. She will be remembered and missed for her friendly outgoing personality and the amazing woman she was.

We will have a celebration of her life in Idaho at the family cabin sometime this summer.

