Carl Hornung

Carl Mettlach Hornung lost his struggle with cancer and died peacefully on his daughter’s Kentucky Farm with family and with his consummate companion dog, Annie, at his feet on Sunday, May 6, 2018. He was born on Nov. 23, 1935, in Westfield, NJ, to Charles Mettlach Hornung and Virginia Scharrf Hornung and the eldest of five children including a sister Dorthie Ann, Paul, Johnie and youngest brother Michael.

Carl was known for his charismatic character, quick wit, contagious laughter and kindness of heart. He was an overachiever in all things, attending Lincoln High School in Westfield, NJ, graduating with honors, and often graced the pages of the local press for his achievements as star basketball player. After graduating with top honors he went onto attend Blair Academy Prep School in New Jersey and later attended Cornell University on athletic and academic scholarships, graduating with top honors he received his bachelor’s degree in math and science and continued to be recognized as reining champion of the Cornell University basketball team. Carl was noted in his yearbook for his winsome personality, good looks, charm and popularity amongst his many friends and peers.

After graduating from Cornell he went into the Air Force Jet training program and received an honorable discharge to start his career at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan. At that time he married Janet Louise Bertling in 1959 at St Mary’s of the Lake Church in Skaneateles. They lived in Stonleigh Park, NJ, and had five children Kurtis Michael, Carl Metlack Jr, David John, Carrie Janesse and Melissa Ann before relocating to Skaneateles in 1976.

Carl was an avid fisherman earning recognition from Field and Stream Magazine for his fly fishing technique and skills bringing him to exotic locations such as Greenland and Iceland. He had a great passion for animals and people and, above all, he loved his family. His other pasttimes included sports, boating, golfing, grilling and gardening, with a special knack for growing tomatoes. Carl also leaves behind six grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler and Savanna Hornung, Eric Hornung , Lola Cowie, David Jason Lieu and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place to remember and celebrate his life at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, at St Mary’s Church, Skaneateles, with a reception that will follow at Joelle’s French Bistro. We ask that donations be made to Hospice in lieu of flowers.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

