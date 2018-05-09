William J. and Jean B. Daggett

Memorial services for longtime Cazenovians William and Jean Daggett will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia, 27 Albany St., Cazenovia. They were married for 63 years and died just one day apart. The family will greet friends after the service in the fellowship hall of the church.

They are survived by their daughters, Sara and Sue; daughter-in-law, Anne; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Elyssa and numerous nieces and nephews. They were predeceased by their son, Bob and their parents, Reba Bell and Frederick G. Butts (Albany) and Emma and Robert L. Daggett (Cazenovia) and Bill’s brothers Chuck, George, Gene and sister, Patricia.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care given by the staff at Crouse Community Center and asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cazenovia Public Library, 100 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035, the Cazenovia Fire Department, 127 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or CAVAC, P.O. Box 56, Cazenovia, NY 13035. To leave a message of sympathy for the Daggett family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

