Platt Wheeler

Platt Monroe Wheeler, treasured father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, died peacefully at Crouse Hospital on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Born on Dec. 11, 1921, in Utica, Platt was the son of the late Geraldine Walls Wheeler and Nathan Edward Wheeler of Hamilton, N.Y., the town in which Platt grew to adulthood distinguishing himself as both an excellent student and outstanding athlete. It was during his undergraduate years at St. Lawrence University that he met and subsequently married his adored and adoring wife Marilyn Merrill Wheeler (deceased July 2012). Thus began their 67-year love story – a beautiful model for their children and grandchildren. Platt completed both his bachelor’s degree and Master of Education degree at St. Lawrence and undertook advanced study at both Cornell and Syracuse University.

Their marriage and Platt’s graduate program were interrupted by WWII as he went into the U.S. Navy and served as assistant gunnery officer aboard the USS Stickell-DD 888, in the Atlantic Fleet. Upon his return from the war, Platt began his professional life as a social studies teacher and coach at Voorheesville Central Schools (1946-1948), and in 1948 he started his long and illustrious career at Fayetteville High School, which soon became Fayetteville-Manlius High School following the centralization of the district in 1951. Platt first taught social studies and coached and later added department chair to his duties, but once again duty called. Platt was re-called by the Navy for the Korean Conflict where he served as a lieutenant from 1950-1952, this time as gunnery officer aboard the USS Henley DD 762, another destroyer in the Atlantic Fleet. Platt taught from 1948-1963 when he was appointed to serve in the administration at FM from 1963 until his retirement in 1983.

Platt’s reputation as an excellent teacher transformed into that of a remarkable school administrator who always had his finger on the pulse of the school, always knew where students should be, and cared deeply for everyone’s education, health and safety. He was known by all to be “tough but fair,” and many students credit Platt with their graduating from FM. Until his death, Platt remembered students’ names, teams’ successes, historical facts and so much more. An avid reader, he subscribed to four newspapers and countless journals, and he read his way through the Fayetteville Library where he was both a patron and a board member for several years. It was a bit of a joke that Platt didn’t want anything to do with computers, but his history of the formation of the Fayetteville-Manlius District is contained in a blog that is on the internet.

In 1956, Platt and Marilyn moved into the home that they had built in Fayetteville and where they raised their five children. In his earlier years Platt gave a great deal of his time to Limestone Little League as a coach and an umpire, served as the Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 51 in Fayetteville, and refereed basketball games for many years as a member of AABO Board 38. They lived very happily in their home for 62 years until age caught up with them and they could no longer maintain the large lawn and home, so Maple Downs became their new home where they made so many dear friends during their time there.

In addition to his parents and his wife Marilyn, Platt was predeceased by their son Richard (Gini, Rochester) and his brother Richard Wheeler (Mary Jane, Brewster, MA). He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Manning (John, Jr.) Boxford, MA, and his three sons, David (Daryll) Fayetteville, Robert, Chapel Hill, NC, Jonathan (Nan) West Hartford, CT, 18 grandchildren: Kathleen DeParde (Kevin) Manlius, Meredith Kronenberg (Dr. Seth) Manlius, Ellen Wingard (Brett) Salem, MA, Elizabeth, Manlius, Cynthia, Boston, MA, D. Merrill, Jr (Sarah Poe) Upper Arlington, OH, Dr. John (Jessica) Fountain Hills, AZ, Jessica Roche (Roger) Rochester, Andrew, Tallahassee, FL, Christopher, Fredericksburg, VA, Gregory (Rashmi), Mt. Holly, NJ, Claire, West Hartford, CT, Timothy, West Hartford, CT, Scott, West Hartford, CT, John Manning III (Annie) Rye, NY, Maryn Gronneberg (Erik), Somerville, MA, Anna Manning, Somerville, MA, Monica Manning, Boxford, MA, six great-granddaughters (Maggie, Ella, Emma, Sara, Brooke, Tess), several much-loved nieces and nephews, and by his very dear friends, Sally and Tom Hall, Fayetteville.

The family is grateful to Maple Downs, Kindred at Home (especially Allie Wood), Dr. Douglas Zmolek and his staff, and the nurses and therapists at Crouse Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Platt’s name to the Fayetteville Free Library (300 Orchard Street, Fayetteville, NY 13066) would be most welcome.

Calling hours for Platt will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 25, at Eaton-Tubbs-Schepp Funeral Home, 7191 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville, and the memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, at the Fayetteville United Methodist Church, (601 East Genesee St., Fayetteville.

