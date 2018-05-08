Lynn Ralph

Lynn Caroline Ralph, born Nov. 7, 1946 in Fulton, .passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Port Charlotte, Fla., with her immediate family surrounding her. She was married to the love of her life, Richard for almost 49 years.

She was the daughter and is pre-deceased by Daniel and Allison Weegar of Oswego. She is survived by Richard, her Brother, Dan (Nanette) Weegar of Schaumburg, IL and Sister, Nancy Burtch (Bob) of Oswego, NY, and several nieces and nephews.

She was the proud mother to Brian C. Ralph, (Kristen) of Raleigh, NC, Chris D. Ralph, (Gina) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Kevin T. Ralph (Michelle) of Jamesville.

Nana of Abby, Eden and Izzy Ralph (parents Brian and Kristen); Timothy and Megan Ralph (parents Chris and Gina) and Jonathan and Matthew Ralph (parents Kevin and Michelle).

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles and over the years she served as an elder, volunteered in the church office and was on the membership-outreach committee. She was also an active member of the Skaneateles Country Club where she chaired the Junior Golf Program. She worked at Skaneateles Furs part-time for many years and was engaged with Skaneateles American Legion Auxiliary.

Lynn performed in Skaneantics numerous times and was famously known (at least by her husband) for her steamy performance of “Fever.”

She had an infectious laugh, was a passionate and loyal hockey, baseball, golf and music Mom, was a voracious reader, and lover of all dogs. Friends and family alike will miss her deeply.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 11, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. A celebration of Lynn’s life will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, at the First Presbyterian Church, 97 East Genesee St., Skaneateles. Burial will be private in Lakeview Cemetery Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles, Skaneateles Fire Department or Tidewell Hopsice (5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238) in her honor.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

