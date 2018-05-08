Charles E. Grime

Charles E. Grime, of Sebring, Fla., died Sunday, April 29, 2018. He was born in Cazenovia on Dec. 20, 1928, to Warena and Reynolds Grime. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Tim; Granddaughter, Amy; one brother and two sisters. He lived most of his life in Cazenovia. After retiring, he moved to Sebring in 2001.

He was a graduate of Cazenovia High School and R.I.T. of Rochester. He spent 40 years with the Cazenovia Lumber Company, a family owned business that is operated today by his son, John Grime. He spent two years in the U.S. Army, serving 17 months in Germany as a chief controller in fire direction in the Second Artillery. His interests included golf, running, puzzles and remodeling homes (five of them). He was an excellent artist and hand made a railing for the altar at the Cazenovia United Methodist Church.

He was former president of the Cazenovia Rotary Club, former member of the Elks, Moose, Cazenovia Chamber of Commerce, Cazenovia Ambulance Volunteer Association, Director of Reserve Supply of Central New York and a volunteer at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring. He belonged to the Cazenovia Golf club where he was Twilight Club champion two years in a row. He also belonged to the Golf Hammock Golf Club. He had two holes-in-one in his lifetime. He was an associate member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ and a life member of the Cazenovia United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Millie, sister, Bobbi Cochern, sons John (Joanne), Chuck and stepson, Rick McNeill, grandchildren: Trevor, Cody, Melanie, Shane, Tim, Hannah, Charles, Brittany, Charissa, Megan, Connor, Ethan and several great grandchildren.

“To laugh often, to win the affection of children…to find the best in others. To know that even one life breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 18, at the Emmanuel United Church of Christ. Memorial services in Cazenovia will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street, Sebring, FL 33875 or the Highlands County Humane Society, 7321 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876.

Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

