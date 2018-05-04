George Edward Joyce, Jr.

George Edward Joyce, Jr., life-long resident of Skaneateles, passed away after succumbing to cancer on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Hospice House in Sun City Center, FL. George was born in 1931 to George and Clarabel Vanamber Joyce.

He attended Skaneateles Schools and is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a 25-year member of the Robert J Hydon Post of the American Legion in Skaneateles.

He worked as a landscaper and then for more than 40 years as a machinist at LAB Corporation in Skaneateles. In retirement he worked on the maintenance crew at Lakeview Cemetery in Skaneateles. George was an avid hunter and fisherman and his great passions were his loyal dogs and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

Among those left to mourn his loss is his wife of 55 years Florence, his sons John (Brandy) Joyce of Marcellus, George (Roberta) Joyce of Riverview, FL, his three nephews that he also considered as his sons: Ken (Hazel) Lee and James (Elaine Newkirk) Lee of Auburn, Robert (Patty Villano) Lee of Phelps, N.Y., sister-in-law Emma Clark of Ocala, FL, brother-in-law Albert Jennings of Skaneateles Falls, a cousin Sherry Turnbull of Liverpool, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His sisters Dorothy Joyce and Margaret Lee predeceased him.

A graveside military service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29, in Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles. Arrangements by Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles.

To send condolences visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

