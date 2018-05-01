 

Mary Ellen LeBeau, 86

May 01, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Mary Ellen LeBeau, 86

Mary Ellen LeBeau

Registered nurse, enjoyed golf and bridge

Mary Ellen LeBeau, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018, after a short battle with cancer.

Born in Cazenovia to Stephen and Maria Ellen Chappelle Sweetland, she was the youngest of four children and beloved daughter, with three older brothers: Albert, Newton and George Sweetland.

She graduated from Cazenovia High School and received a nursing degree from Syracuse University. She was married to Robert W. LeBeau for 49 years.

She worked for many years as a registered nurse and enjoyed golf and bridge, but her true passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, parents and brothers, survivors include her three children Cathy LeBeau, Susan LeBeau and Robert W. LeBeau II (Jenifer), all of Tampa, Florida; and four grandchildren, Jordan Harmer, William, Ava and Benjamin LeBeau.

Memorial services for the family will be held in Cazenovia at a later date.

