May 01, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries
Mary Ellen LeBeau
Mary Ellen LeBeau, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018, after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Cazenovia to Stephen and Maria Ellen Chappelle Sweetland, she was the youngest of four children and beloved daughter, with three older brothers: Albert, Newton and George Sweetland.
She graduated from Cazenovia High School and received a nursing degree from Syracuse University. She was married to Robert W. LeBeau for 49 years.
She worked for many years as a registered nurse and enjoyed golf and bridge, but her true passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, parents and brothers, survivors include her three children Cathy LeBeau, Susan LeBeau and Robert W. LeBeau II (Jenifer), all of Tampa, Florida; and four grandchildren, Jordan Harmer, William, Ava and Benjamin LeBeau.
Memorial services for the family will be held in Cazenovia at a later date.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
May 01, 2018 0
May 01, 2018 0
May 01, 2018 0
May 01, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
May 01, 2018
May 01, 2018
May 01, 2018
May 01, 2018