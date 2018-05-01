John D. Marion, 84

John Marion

Owner and operator of Albert’s Restaurant

John Marion, 84, of Cazenovia passed away Wednesday, April 25, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

John was a well-respected life resident of Cazenovia. He was the owner and operator of the family owned Albert’s Restaurant in Cazenovia from 1959 until retiring in 2011.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War and was a member of the Cazenovia American Legion Post 88. An active supporter of his community, he was a member of the Cazenovia Fire Department, the Cazenovia Civic Club, the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce, served on the Cazenovia Pop Warner Board of Directors and supported the Cazenovia Youth Hockey program.

He was a life member of the Cazenovia Country Club, enjoyed bowling in the Monday Night Men’s League at Caz Sports Bowl and was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan.

He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Catherine Sullivan Marion, his sister JoAnne von Muldau, a daughter Susan Marion and a granddaughter, Heather Ross.

Surviving is his companion, Mary Ryan of Cazenovia, his children, Kathy Burns (Bob) of Cazenovia, Patty Marion (Stone) of Fayetteville, Ed Marion (Joanne) of Cazenovia, Julie Marion of Cortland, and Bob Marion of Cazenovia, his sister Frannie Fitzpatrick (Gene) of Delmar, his grandchildren, Lindsey Ross, Michael Ross and Derek Rassmussen and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 at St. James Church, Cazenovia. The Rite of Committal will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cazenovia. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Susan Marion Scholarship Fund c/o Cazenovia Central School, 31 Emory Ave, Cazenovia, NY 13035.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story