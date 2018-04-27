John LeFever, 70

John LeFever (a.k.a. Bummy), 70, Skaneateles, passed away on Friday April 20, 2018. John graduated from Moravia Central School and Auburn Community College, was drafted into the United States Marine Corps in 1967 and worked for General Crushed Stone/Hanson for 30 years.

In 1969, he married Linda Phillips and they raised Aaron, Aimee & Annette on his family’s farm on Heifer Street. John enjoyed living in the country, was a hunter, a gardner and a farmer and was well known for throwing the best Pig Roast around. He was a member of the American Legion Post 317, in Skaneateles Falls and VFW Post 1975, in Auburn. Hands down, his greatest joy in life was being Chase’s “Papa”.

Survivors are his loving wife, Linda, a son, Aaron (Suzanne) LeFever, daughters, Aimee LeFever and Annette (Bahgat) Abdelaziz and grandson Chase Abdelaziz. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Kelley, Emma Andrews and Terry Lee. He was predeceased by his parents John and Alice LeFever, brothers, Elmer John LeFever and Lewis LeFever and sisters, Jean Hares and Mary Hares.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Skaneateles Area Volunteer Emergency Services or the Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department.

To leave a condolence please visit www.robertdgrayfuneralhome.com

