Beverly M. Quimby, 89

Beverly M. Quimby, 89

Beloved mother, grandmother

Beverly M. Quimby ,89, of Skaneateles, N.Y., passed away on April 17, 2018 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y. Born in Swanton, Vermont, she moved with her family several times as a child to homes in New Hampshire and Maine, before settling down in St. Johnsbury, VT during her high school years, where she graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1947. Bev graduated from the Eastman School of Dental Hygiene in 1949, and worked as a dental hygienist for 2 years in Burlington, VT. In 1951 she married Richard O. Quimby (Dick), of Barnet Vermont, who was then working on a BS in Electrical Engineering at the University of Vermont. After Dick’s graduation and employment by General Electric in 1953, the couple moved to Schenectady, then Johnson City, and finally to Skaneateles, NY, where they raised 3 children. Bev started working again in 1968, first at Skaneateles Savings Bank, and then from 1972-1990 at Skaneateles Realty, where she became a licensed Real Estate Broker.

Bev was always busy with projects, and especially enjoyed decorative painting, genealogy, reading, and decorating homes. She had not only the Skaneateles home to furnish & decorate, but also the family homestead “Quimby Hill”, in Barnet, Vt., where they spent their summers after retirement, enjoying gatherings of family and friends, gardening, and wildlife. She was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother, always ready to assist and encourage both family and friends. She will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to have known her.

Survivors include daughter Sharon G. Nichols (Ed Marx) of Skaneateles, N.Y.; two sons Richard S. Quimby of Worcester, MA and David O. Quimby (Eileen) of Camillus, NY.; a sister Claudette S. Macey; 3 grandchildren, Tiffany Nichols (Colin Brown), Tyler Nichols (Morgan Ellithorpe), and Grace Quimby; 2 step-grandchildren, Amy and Christina Johnston; 3 great-grandchildren, Parker Brown, Madison Brown, and Owen Nichols; double cousin Bernice Quimby of Monroe, NH and several nephews and nieces.

At Bev’s request there were no calling hours. A celebration of her life was held on Saturday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Skaneateles. A burial service will be held in May in Barnet, Vt. Donations may be made to the Skaneateles Methodist Church. To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story