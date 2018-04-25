Robert E. Armstrong, 88

Robert E. Armstrong, 88, of Cazenovia, entered into rest on Friday evening, March 30, 2018, surrounded by his family.

Born in Syracuse on Feb. 15, 1930, he was the son of Wilfred and Gladys Armstrong. Bob worked as a draftsman at General Electric but retired early to become a successful real estate investor.

He was an adventurer who enjoyed sailing, camping, skiing and any outdoor activity. He could fix or build just about anything and known for a wonderful sense of humor. He was an assistant scout master for Boy Scout Troop 162 and honored to be inducted into the Order of the Arrow. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Bob served in the United States Armed forces in Germany during the Korean War.

He is predeceased by his sisters, Shirley Banner and Marilyn Long.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Peenie; cherished family, daughters, Lisa (Dane) Nistler of Nashville, TN and Lori (Lindsay) Kramer of Baldwinsville; son, Gary Armstrong of Collegeville, PA; step-sons, John (Joanne) Grime of Cazenovia and Chuck Grime of Georgetown, N.Y.; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 at the Open Door Baptist Church, 3019 NY-13, New Woodstock, N.Y.

Contribution in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090.

For a guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.

