Frank Lacko, Sr., 102

Frank Lacko, Sr., 102, died peacefully at home in the company of family on the evening of April 11, 2018, in Cazenovia. Born on Oct. 1, 1915, in Lansford PA, he served in the U.S. Navy on the Midway aircraft carrier’s maiden voyage in 1945. He and his wife, Elizabeth (Vanderhoef) Lacko made their home and farm in Middleburgh, N.Y. A baker by trade, Frank also worked at General Electric for many years, and moved to Cazenovia in 2006. He was an avid gardener, traveler, fisherman and storyteller, he was loved by many.

In addition to his parents and seven siblings, Frank was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth; his daughter, Loretta (Drinon) Hanson; and grandson, David Drinon. He is survived by his daughter, Betsy (Richard) Sadlon of Cazenovia; son, Frank (Jane) Lacko of Middleburgh N.Y.; daughter, Barbara (Bill Chandler) Lacko of Missoula MT; seven beloved grandchildren and their spouses, including David’s wife, Jeanne (Langol) Drinon, and six treasured great-grandchildren.

The family extends deep appreciation to friends, Dr. Edwards and his staff, CAVAC and our entire Hospice team, especially Naomi, Ashley and Cathi for their invaluable knowledge, love and support. Frank was very interested in the advancement of medicine and donated his body to Upstate Medical University’s Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of his life will be held for family and close friends. Memorial gifts may be made to CAVAC, P.O. Box 56, Cazenovia NY 13035, or to Hospice of Central New York, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool NY 13088.

