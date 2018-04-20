Donald Price

Donald James Price, born Oct. 27, 1928, in New York, N.Y., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 17. He was a 52-year resident of Skaneateles, and during that time spent 17 school calendar years in Fairport, N.Y. (1970 – 1987). He was the son of Sidney S. Price and Mary E. McCartney Price. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sylvia (Cavanagh) Price, originally of Chestnut Hill, PA, children: Debi Price Murray (James) of Palmyra, N.Y., Donald J. Price, Jr., of Skaneateles, Eileen M. Price of Skaneateles, John S. Price (Molly), of Morrison, CO; grandchildren: Sean and Michael Murray, Anna, Luke, Diego and Irma Price, sister: Mary Evelyn Breslin of Ambler, PA, and many nieces and nephews.

Don graduated from LaSalle College with a degree in accounting and served in the ROTC. He served two years in the Army as an Artillery Officer-First Lieutenant. Don had a multi-faceted background in banking, manufacturing, sales and marketing. He held senior management positions in two Fortune 500 companies, Shuron Textron and Bausch & Lomb. He retired from Shuron Textron as sales and marketing manager responsible for all domestic and foreign markets. He purchased and operated Lakeland Visual Aid until he retired.

A strong proponent of community service, he served as a village trustee for seven years then mayor of Skaneateles, (1995-2001). He assisted in numerous community charity organizations including Laker Limo in Skaneateles. An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of Skaneateles Country Club. He was a member of St. Mary’s of the Lake Church. He also enjoyed reading down by the lake. He and his wife Sylvia called Skaneateles, their “Camelot”.

Don will be remembered for his love and lifelong devotion to his wife Sylvia and his family. His strong faith in God, love for his country and service to the community. He had passion for all to get an education as well as having the discipline to live a moral and faithful life. Don’s warm reception to friends and strangers alike were greeted with a smile and his sincere interest in helping anyone in need.

Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. A celebration of life mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 4, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles,.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, (alz.org/centralnewyork.)

To send condolences visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

