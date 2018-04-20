Anne Marie Chandler Sprole, 96, died peacefully Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Highland House after a life well-lived. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Anna Chandler, husband Donald Sprole, brother William, and first-born son Thomas.

Born Jan. 3, 1922 in Erie, PA, Anne then moved to Buffalo, N.Y., where she graduated Masten Park High in 1940. She was a renowned baton twirler, winning multiple Gold Medals and two National Championships before turning 18. Anne worked at Curtiss-Wright during WWII on the P-40 Warhawk, and moved to Sherrill, N.Y., after marrying Don in 1946. Anne had five sons: Tom, Greg, Dick, Paul and Doug.

Over several years she and Don self-built their home outside Sherrill. Selling their beloved home in 1962, they moved to Baldwinsville, where Anne worked at GE as an executive secretary.

After retirement, they sold their house and bought a Winnebago. Traveling the country for 10 years, they made two trips to Alaska and visited multiple National Parks while making friends and memories along the way. After Don died in 1986, Anne settled in Estero, FL, becoming very involved at Our Lady of Light Church. In 1996 Anne moved back to Baldwinsville, where she was active in St. Mary’s Church, became an Associate of Sisters of St. Francis in 1997, enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteering. An avid quilter, she supplied her family with heirlooms, and many to the Sisters of St. Francis.

Anne is survived by her four children: Greg (Cheryl) of Charlotte, NC; Dick (Susan) of Westdale, N.Y,; Paul (Diane) of Morris, IL; and Doug (Lee) of Baldwinsville; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and her beloved niece Kathy Chandler.

The family wishes to thank the staff of PACE and the caregivers at Highland House who gave such fine and loving care.

Services were planned to be held April 24.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary of the Assumption church.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story