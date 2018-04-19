 

Pauline L. Marshall, 94

Apr 19, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Pauline L. Marshall, 94

Pauline L. “Polly” Marshall, 94, of Gorge Road, Cazenovia, passed away on April 15, 2018, at her residence.
Born in Sullivan on Aug. 11, 1923, she was the daughter of George and Flossie Winchell Rathburn. A lifelong resident of the area, Polly married Kenneth N. “Mickey” Marshall in Whitney Point on June 19, 1943. Mr. Marshall died Nov. 8, 1996. She was a graduate of Cazenovia High School.
Prior to her retirement, Polly was a rural carrier for the Cazenovia Post Office. She was a member of the Rural Letter Carriers and was a 4H leader. Polly enjoyed painting, gardening, crafts and birds.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Robin and Bruce Wahl of Cazenovia and Wendy and E. James Mason of Canastota; five grandchildren and their spouses, Courtney and Earl Trindle, Blake and Molly Wahl, Sadie Fusillo, James and Shannon Mason and Shelby and Steve Russo; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother and four sisters.
Family services will be held privately and there will be no public hours of visitation. Interment will be made in Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. Contributions may be made to CAVAC, 106 Nelson Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035 or the Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088. To leave a message of condolence, please visit campbell-dean.com.

