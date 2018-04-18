Robert Worden

Robert “Bob” Worden, of Canandaigua, N.Y., passed away peacefully with family on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Bob was born March 18, 1932, in Willimantic, CT, to Helen and Theodore Worden, where he spent most of his young life. Bob was a sergeant in the United States Air Force where he was an electronic counter measures operator. While in the Air Force, Bob met and married Jean Seper in St. Petersburg, FL, and they spent the next 64 years together raising and enjoying their family and traveling. After being discharged from the service, he attended the University of Connecticut School of Engineering, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He pursued his post-graduate studies at Syracuse University, where he received an master’s degree in electrical engineering, specializing with in electromagnetics.

Bob’s professional employment began with General Electric in Ithaca, followed by several years at Syracuse University Research Corporation, and finally he was instrumental in the start-up and scaling of Anaren Inc. in Syracuse; after which he retired. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, sailing, woodworking, reading and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his five children, Kathy Baumbach and her husband Dan of Candler, NC; Karen Liebman and her husband Larry of Danbury, CT; Gale McArdle and her husband Terry of Canandaigua, N.Y.; Deanna Worden of Austin, TX; Michael Worden and his wife Kelley of Austin, TX; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Theodore, and sisters Patty Obsharshky and Shirley Worden.

A celebration of life service will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 16, 2018, at the Canandaigua Lake Inn, Canandaigua, N.Y. . Those wishing to share a memory about Bob, you may do so at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/penn-yan-ny/robert-worden-7820858/add-memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Cobblestone Arts Center at cobblestoneartscenter.com/donatetoday (please enter “In Memory of Bob Worden” in the Reason for Donation section.)

