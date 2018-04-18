 

Ellen Hickey, 90

Apr 18, 2018 Obituaries, Skaneateles Press

Ellen (Dottie) Dorothea Hickey, 90, of Atascadero, Ca. passed away from dementia March 13, 2018. Her loving family is happy she is finally at peace and reunited with her mother and father, after suffering from this devastating disease for many years. Dottie lived on the Central California Coast since 1965, in Morro Bay, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo and Atascadero. Dottie’s life was defined by boundless, unconditional love for her family.
Born in 1928 to Gilbert Vealle and Ellen Dorothea Arthur in New York City. Dottie was third in the family of six, and dearly loved her siblings: Audrey Saviers, Edwin M. Arthur (deceased), Jean Leage Connelly, Gilbert Arthur, and Nancy Hoskins. Dottie spent her childhood in the idyllic, halcyon town of Skaneateles, New York; the naturally beautiful Finger Lakes region is where her heart was.
At 19, Dottie married Loren Hickey, a Naval dentist, and had three children during her 13-year marriage: Darryl (Carol), Lori Mather (Scott) and Shari Welsh. Dottie is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and many adored nieces and nephews. Dottie’s Navy life led her to live in many wonderful, diverse places, including the Lake Forest area, Ill., Coronado, Ca. and Japan. Her three-year stay in Japan was a highlight.
