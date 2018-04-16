Curtis W. Badman, 88

Curtis W. Badman, 88, of Borodino, passed away Sunday April 15, 2018, at Westminster Manor. Born in Skaneateles, to the late Lee and Anna Badman, he was a graduate of Moravia Central and Clarkson University. He worked for A.S. Wilkstrom before entering the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. After his service to our country he returned to work for A.S. Wilkstrom then he worked for Peter Kiewit Son’s until his retirement in 1985.He was an avid New York Yankees and Syracuse University fan, he loved to be outdoors, either working on his boat, fishing, hunting or working in his garden.

He is survived by his children Karen (Skip) Rasmussen, Joanne (Alan) Homer, Rosemary (Ken) Slater and Raymond (Susan) Badman. He also leaves behind his nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Curtis was predeceased by his wife, Muriel, in 2010.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home. A calling hour will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home, Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Westminster Manor, 81 South St., Auburn, NY 13021.

