Lois Place

Lois Grace Magee Place died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2017, at her home in Granville, N.Y. Lois was born in Troy, N.Y., and with her late husband, John R. Place, raised their family in Baldwinsville.

Lois unselfishly touched many lives and leaves a legacy of quiet strength, calm patience, gentle wisdom, unconditional love and steadfast faith.

Lois is survived by her children, grand and great-grandchildren, and many other extended family. A celebration of life will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on May 19 at the family home at 207 Daywood Drive, Baldwinsville. Friends are encouraged to view details, journal memories and share photos in the online guestbook at robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

