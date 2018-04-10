Theodora Huxford

 

Apr 10, 2018

Theodora “Teddy” Annette Huxford passed away on April 8, 2018. Teddy was the daughter of G. Roswell and Dorothea Weeks (Whitbeck) and was born on Sept. 11, 1925, in Auburn. Teddy graduated from Skaneateles High School, attended Syracuse University and worked at her father’s law firm, Weeks & Weeks, in Skaneateles. On Oct. 31, 1946, Teddy married her best friend, J. David Huxford.
Teddy will long be remembered for her dedicated service to the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 239, where she was awarded a lifetime membership. Teddy took great pride in organizing the annual Veteran’s poppy sale for over 30 years. As a lifelong resident of Skaneateles, Teddy was known by many as she visited her favorite local haunts on a regular basis. Whether out on the town for her daily decaf or cranberry, she was quick to share her jokes and quips with passersby and friends, alike. She was a master at crossword puzzles and received national recognition in magazines for solving various word competitions. One of Teddy’s true joys was sharing her knowledge of the history of the village and contributing many outstanding photographs to The Creamery.
Teddy was predeceased by her beloved husband, J. David, her infant son, Phillip David Huxford, and her sister, Marion Weeks Parks.
Surviving are her daughters, Annette Brown, Francine H. Fowler (Bill), MaryBeth Warburton (Bill) and son, Jim Huxford. She is also survived by her grandchildren, William Warburton, David Warburton, Daniel Jones, Josh Thomas, Nicole Stack and Bridget Huxford; as well as six great-grandchildren, Rose, Vivian, William, Caris, Hazel and Lilah.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 13, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Funeral service will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, at the funeral home. Teddy will be buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Teddy’s name can be made to the American Legion Post 239, P.O. box 24 Skaneateles, NY 13152.
