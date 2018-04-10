Lucette Gramsey, 92

Lucette Ann Gramsey, 92, passed into eternity at The Commons in Auburn on March 22, 2018. Born in Queens, N.Y., on July 25,1925; she was the child of Dennis and Yvonne (David) Hanlon. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Richard Gramsey, in 2014. After high school Lucette studied drafting. Following World War II, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Gramsey, on Sept. 10,1945. They moved to Syracuse and then Skaneateles where Richard pursued an optometry career and Lucette worked for General Electric as a draftswoman and then as the receptionist in Rich’s Skaneateles office.

Lucette and Rich raised two daughters, Cathy and Tina. Lucette was very creative and loved color and art. She took numerous art classes, was a docent at Everson Museum and had over 400 sketches, prints, watercolors and acrylic paintings in her home studio. She generously shared her work with family and friends and only stopped painting as she developed glaucoma and macular degeneration. She also enjoyed travel, cooking, gardening and playing bridge.

Lucette is survived by daughters Cathy Hedberg, and her husband, William, of Albany, and Tina Barry and her husband, Kevin of Auburn; her niece, Jo and her wife, Ellen; four grandchildren, Nicole, Jason and his wife Katie, Peter and Anika and her wife, Jamila, and two great grandchildren.

Burial arrangements will be private. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to The Glaucoma Research Foundation. glaucoma.org 1-800-826-6693.

