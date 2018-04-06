Frederick C. Pickard Jr., 62

Frederick C. Pickard Jr., 62, passed away on Monday evening, April 2, 2018, surrounded by his family. Born in Baldwinsville on March 27, 1956, he was the son of Frederick and Alice Pickard. Fred enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at 17, worked as an aviation/helicopter mechanic and crew chief. He was awarded multiple meritorious masts, letters of commendation and appreciation by both the Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. Fred serviced in the 1st Gulf War and was present at the Barracks bombing in Beirut. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1993 as a Staff Sargent.

Fred then continued his career in Aviation Mechanics with Rathaon, Martian Marittor, and L3 Communications. While working with these companies Fred worked on both the space shuttle and Presidential Helicopter One.

Fred was a longtime fan of Syracuse Basketball and the Green Bay Packers. This past October he was able to fulfill a lifelong dream when he attended the Green Bay/ New York Giants Football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. While at the game Fred was actually able to see and wear a 2010 Super Bowl Ring.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of, 42 years, Robin Knapp Pickard; a son Frederick III of Jacksonville, NC; Daughters, Nannette Brown of Jacksonville, NC , and Christine Fink of Baldwinsville; brothers, Thomas of Cambridge, IA, John of Baldwinsville, and James of Goshen, IN; sisters, Sheila Hayes of Mattydale, Ann Hayes of Ginesboro,TN, and Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Pickard of Baldwinsville; several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Contributions can be made to The National Cancer Society.

Services were held at Falardeau Funeral Home. Online at FalardeauFH.com.

