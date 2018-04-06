Alicia Ruth Kuehn

Alicia Ruth (Kelly) Kuehn was born in Syracuse on April 9, 1964, a daughter of Francis James Kelly and the late Shirley Richards Kelly and grew up in Baldwinsville, graduating from Charles W. Baker High School in 1982. She continued her studies at Binghamton University, graduating in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Over the course of her professional career, Alicia worked as a software developer for Lockheed Martin in Valley Forge, Pa, Decision Associates in Collegeville, Pa, and for the past 17 years as a programmer/analyst with The Raymond Corporation in Greene, N.Y.

In 1992, Alicia married Karl James Kuehn, originally from Schuylkill Haven, Pa, whom she met as a coworker at Lockheed Martin. They were happily married for 25 years.

Alicia’s empathy and concern for others was always evident throughout her life. She remained very close to her family and was devoted to her parents, sisters and brother, aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many nieces and nephews. She cherished summer family reunions and holiday gatherings throughout the year. She also took time to help family, neighbors and friends that were experiencing difficulties and contributed time and resources to many charities, local and international.

Alicia was very musically talented and played the cello since the age of eight. While living in Limerick, Pa, she was a member of the Pottstown Symphony Orchestra for 10 years. After moving to Greene with her husband in June 1999, she joined the Binghamton Community Orchestra and was a member of their cello section for 17 seasons. Alicia was also an extraordinary pianist and was the accompanist for a master work performance for her High School chorus, as well as accompanist for the Harpur College chorus while she was attending Binghamton University.

Another great passion of Alicia’s, which developed after moving to the couple’s rural home in Greene, was gardening, where she enjoyed planting and harvesting a variety and abundance of organically grown vegetables, fruit, flowers and herbs. Her garden was her therapy, where the cares of the workaday world fell away, and she would often be outside planting, weeding and cultivating until nightfall. Alicia loved sharing her gardening stories and produce with family and friends, who appreciated or shared her love of naturally grown food and the way it brought her closer to nature. Another aspect of nature that Alicia enjoyed was hiking through the woods on her and Karl’s property and on mountain trails during the couple’s many vacations to Lake Placid, N.Y. She was fond of cats, especially strays, and kept pet cats throughout her life.

In June 2016 Alicia developed symptoms that were later diagnosed as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease. In February 2017, she was admitted to the Sitrin NeuroCare Center in New Hartford, N.Y. Her symptoms progressed until her passing on March 19, 2018 at age 53 from complications stemming from ALS.

