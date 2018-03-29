Margaret Mary Jones, 94

Margaret Mary (Conley) Jones, 94, of Chaumont, N.Y., passed away peacefully March 26, 2018. She was born May 22,1923, in Rochester, the daughter of William D. and Kathryn E. (Birecree) Conley Sr.

A graduate of Our Lady of Mercy High School and RIT, she worked in the nursing field after high school and retired from RIT after 25 years as director of campus ministries. Margaret Mary enjoyed life to the fullest. Traveling with her husband Bill, her fondest memories were visiting with family on their travels and spending time with friends in Chaumont, N.Y., and Hudson, FL. Over the past 10 years, while living in Skaneateles, she became a fan of high school and college basketball, always ready at a moment’s notice to watch her grandchildren play.

Margaret Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Filon (Bill) William Jones, III, brother William D. Conley, Jr., sister Rita C. McCarthy, nephew Rev. Patrick C. McCarthy, nieces Kathe (Conley) Bolling and Charlene Jones.

Margaret Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Mary-Kay and Carl F. Foehl, grandchildren Katie, Colin and Shannon, great-grandson Eric W. Burns, Jr., sister-in-law Louise (Donovan) Jones and many nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Skaneateles. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lyme Free Library, PO Box 369, Chaumont, NY 13622. lymefreelibrary.org.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

