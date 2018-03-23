Jane E. Naas

Loving grandmother, dedicated volunteer

After a courageous 12-year battle with sarcoidosis, Jane Eldredge (Wilson) Naas went home to Our Lord on March 21, 2018 with family at her bedside after receiving the Roman Catholic Sacrament of Last Rites. Throughout those years of sickness, she retained her loving and caring nature, her gracious, welcoming smile and her warm disposition.

Born in Washington, DC. on February 11, 1945 to Franklin and Marian (Eldredge) Wilson of Dayton, OH, she lived in Dayton, the Philippines; Atlanta, GA; Cincinnati, OH and Skaneateles, NY. Jane attended Patterson Cooperative High School in Dayton and Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Jane has an older sister, Martha (Marty) Wilson Dougherty, Lake Oswego, OR; and a younger brother Don Wilson, Littleton, CO.

Jane married Robert Naas, also of Dayton, OH, in 1966 and has two sons, Aaron J. of Indianapolis, IN – wife Leigh Anne (Perkinson), and Daniel J. of Erlanger, KY – wife Rebecca (Lowry).

Jane was employed in a number of positions including electronic component production for NCR and office management for Top’s Friendly Markets and several other companies. Her volunteer work over the years included Assistant Den Leader for the Cub Scouts and a food preparer for her Catholic parish funeral luncheons.

Avocations included visiting grandchildren Nathan (deceased) and Joseph in Indianapolis, and Amelia and Caelen in Erlanger. She was an extraordinary seamstress, a very skillful and creative cook, and enjoyed photography, knitting, reading mystery novels, learning line-dance steps and playing pickle ball.

A Requiem Mass was offered for her on Tuesday, March 27th at Saint Mary’s of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Skaneateles at 10 am., Fr. Richard Dunn, officiated. A light luncheon followed the Mass and Jane’s friends took the opportunity to write about their special memories of Jane. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Foundation for Sarcoidosis 1820 W. Webster Avenue Ste 304 Chicago, IL 60614.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

