Ralph H. Case, 81

Ralph H. Case, 81, of Rushville, passed away on March 18, 2018, in Rushville. He was born on Sept. 1, 1936, in Syracuse to the late Harry A. and Irene I. (Hunter) Case. Ralph married Geraldine Case on Aug. 4, 1956, in Chicago, IL, and she survives. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Baldwinsville, and formerly attended Center Christian Church in Rushville. He retired after 21 years of service in the U.S. Army and also retired from ISSCH in Knightstown, IN. He received honorary citation 532 Military Intelligence Battalion in the Western Zone of Germany for 16 months service ending in July 1960 and also received the Bronze Star Medal for ground in the Republic of Vietnam from Oct. 68- Aug. 69. Ralph was a past master at Raleigh Masonic Lodge 640 in 1980, Past Patron of the Eastern Star Raleigh 508 in 1973. He was a life member of the Scottish Rite in Indianapolis and member of the Murat Shrine as a Legion of Merits. Past president in 1995 in the Shrine Club located in Rush County. Ralph was a life member of the National Rifle Association, American Legion Post 152, VFW Post 5704, DAV Post 13 and Disabled American Veterans Association.

Ralph is also survived by his five children, Doris D. (Rob) Crail of Centerville, IN, Judy J. Hampton of Bowling Green, KY, Henry (Kay) Case of Raleigh, IN, Ralph R. (Brenda) Case of Rushville, IN, Irene I. (Jerry) Hoefner of Chesterfield, IN; brother, Richard Case of Baldwinsville; four sisters, Edna Case of Baldwinsville, Irene E. Crain of Beebe AR, Dorothy A. Davis of Baldwinsville, Barbara Smart of Fulton. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ralph is also preceded in death by his sister, Beverly.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, in Moster Mortuary, with Pastor Darryl Denney presiding. Friends are welcome to visit the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held in East Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made out to St. Vincent Depaul Society, 1201 East Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story