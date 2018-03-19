Mary Louise Tarby

Mary Louise (Egloff) Tarby, of Liverpool, died on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place, in Baldwinsville. She passed away peacefully just four days before her 89th birthday. She had suffered a severe heart attack on March 2 at her home on North Willow Street, in the village. The daughter of Matthew and Christine Egloff, she was born March 18, 1929 at their home on Vine Street.

As a teenager in the 1940s, Mary Lou entertained at USO functions and became a featured vocalist on local radio stations performing tunes such as “Stardust” and “The Rose of Tralee.” In 1951, while working as a secretary for the Liverpool Central School District, she married Liverpool restaurateur Russell Tarby, and that union flourished for four decades until his death in 1991.

Over the years Mary often bowled in local ladies’ leagues and also enjoyed card games and board games with her husband and children. She was an insatiable reader who subscribed to dozens of magazines and two daily newspapers. Every year, she read dozens of fiction and non-fiction books. Her favorites included mysteries, biographies and 20th century history. Mary was a lifelong patron of live theater, a passion she shared with her late husband, and she was a particularly devoted fan of comedian Jimmy Durante.

Surviving to cherish her memory are two sons, Russell M. Tarby of Liverpool, James R. (Kathy) Tarby of Robles, CA, a daughter, Laurie Meegan of Long Beach, CA, four grandchildren, Jessica Meegan, Robert Havens, Jr., William Stanley, Jennifer Jacobsmeyer, seven great-grandchildren, Sadie Schad, Bella Jacobsmeyer, Shannon Boutwell, Aubree Jacobsmeyer, Jaxton Jacobsmeyer, James Jacobsmeyer and Madelyn Stanley.

Calling Hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 19, at the Maurer Funeral Home, 300 Second St., Liverpool. A prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1001 Tulip St., Liverpool. The rite of committal and burial will be in the spring in Liverpool Village Cemetery.

