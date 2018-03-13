Mia K. Fleegel, 65

Mia K. Fleegel, 65, of Hannibal, MO, passed away due to Creutzfeld-Jakob Disease at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Brightview Assisted Living in Catonsville, MD.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Hull United Methodist Church in Hull, IL. Pastor Tony Loyd and Associate Pastor JoAnn Ruff will officiate. Burial will be at Akers Chapel Cemetery in Pike County, IL.

Friends and family are invited to Mia’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Mia was born May 27, 1952, in Aurora, IL, to Richard Wayne and Gretta Lucille Shinn Adkins.

She was married to Carl William Fleegel III on Aug. 22, 1972, at Akers Chapel in Pike County, IL. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2013.

Survivors include her mother, Gretta Adkins of Hull, IL, three children, Laurie Ann Fleegel Cooper (David Robert) of Ellicott City, Maryland, Kathryn K Fleegel of Philadelphia, PA, and John Russell Fleegel (Michelle Erin Simmons Fleegel) of Savannah, GA, one brother, Russell Lawrence Adkins of Hull, IL, and four grandchildren, Savannah Grace Cooper, Charlotte Rose Cooper, William Anthony Fleegel and Anna K Fleegel.

She is preceded in death by her father.

Mia earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois; a master’s degree in social work from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in library science from Syracuse University. Professionally, Mia began her career as a social worker for five years. She then was a homemaker for 14 years while raising her family. Mia later returned to work as a librarian for over 15 years. Mia most recently worked as a librarian with Quincy Public Schools.

Mia was a lifelong learner. She had a passion for libraries and books, especially non-fiction. Mia often enjoyed history and reading about places where she had traveled. Genealogy was very important to Mia. She began compiling oral histories of her oldest relatives and eventually researched her family’s genealogy back to the 1400s. Her extensive knowledge in family tree research has helped countless others in their own quests for learning about their families.

Fascinated by insects of all kinds, Mia was especially interested in bees and was a beekeeper, serving as secretary of the local chapter of Beekeepers. She enjoyed studying the bee colonies and their contributions to the environment. A world traveler, Mia literally saw the world. Trips to Europe, including Poland, Greece, Germany, Russia and The British Isles, as well as South Africa were among her favorites.

Active in her community, Mia was a member of the Women’s Club of Hannibal, the Friday Bible Group at Hull United Methodist Church, The Friends of Historic Hannibal and the Bluegrass Hollow Book Club.

Mia attended the Hull United Methodist Church in Hull, Illinois.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Akers Chapel Cemetery Association for Tombstone Repair, the National Archives Foundation archivesfoundation.org/donate/ and The Honeybee Conservancy thehoneybeeconservancy.org/donate-now/.

Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story