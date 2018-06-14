NOPL news: Catch some fun with borrowed fishing rods

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

During a few select days throughout the year, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC) holds Free Fishing Days, waiving the licensing requirement for individuals to fish on those days. The first Free Fishing Days for this summer are June 23 to 24.

Free Fishing Days are a great time to take a friend or family member fishing, learn to fish for the first time, or rediscover fishing. But taking advantage of these days can be difficult if you don’t have the right equipment. That’s where the library comes in.

Thanks to a partnership between the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Brewerton and the NY DEC, you can borrow fishing rods with your library card. There are five spin-casting rods available at the library, and they can be checked out for up to two weeks at a time. A sinker, three bobbers and two hooks are included when you borrow a rod, as well as Instructions on how to cast a fishing rod. Bait is not provided, but can be purchased at many local retail locations, bait shops and convenience stores.

Borrowers (or a parent or guardian of borrowers under 16) will need to sign a loan agreement and waiver to check out the rods.

Although a license is not needed during Free Fishing Days, other fishing regulations remain in effect, such as limits on size and the number of fish that may be kept.

Whether you are new to the sport, haven’t had an opportunity to fish in years, or would like to introduce your children or grandchildren to fishing, we invite you to take advantage of this unique program!

For more information about NOPL Brewerton’s Fishing Rod Loaner Program including information about obtaining a fishing license or locating local bait shops, visit nopl.org/fishing or call (315) 676-7484.

