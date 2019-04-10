Lysander Town Board approves spray park spending

The proposed splash pad in the town of Lysander would measure 3,500 square feet and have about two dozen interchangeable spray features. Town Engineer Al Yager estimates the cost at $484,000. (facebook.com/lysanderPandRstaff)

By Ashley M. Casey

Associate Editor

The Lysander spray park is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Lysander Town Board voted 4-1 to approve more than $250,000 in expenditures for the installation of a concrete pad, fence, spray fixtures and plumbing and electrical work.

The board voted on six resolutions for the project, totaling $252,684.80. Here’s the cost breakdown:

• $110,364.80 to Landscape Structures for mechanical system, spray features, site visit and freight

• $27,500 to Concrete Slip Form Inc. for masonry

• $14,650 to Town Mechanical Inc. for plumbing

• $3,500 to Quinn Construction for electrical work

• $6,670 to Arrow Fence for the construction of a fence

• Up to $90,000 to D.E. Tarolli for excavation, backfill, drainage improvements and sanitary sewer force main installation at Onondaga County’s contract rate of $4,500 per day.

Despite his history of supporting the spray park project, Town Councilor Roman Diamond cast the lone dissenting vote after hearing doubts from his constituents.

Diamond said the town board “is in the unfortunate position of having to raise taxes for the next several years in order to rebuild our fund balance” because of the 21 percent tax cut for 2017, which passed in 2016 with yes-votes from the Lysander First “JAM” coalition, made up of then-Supervisor John Salisbury and then-Councilors Andy Reeves and Melinda Shimer.

“It is hard to explain that we would build a $200,000 spray park that will not impact taxes, while in the same breath say that taxes are going to go up for other reasons. Tonight’s vote on the spray park and taxes rising might be two separate issues for this board, but to the town of Lysander and our residents they are one and the same,” he said before voting.

Diamond’s vote reflected the concerns expressed by several community members who spoke at the April 4 town board meeting.

Resident Erminia Ortlieb said the community made its opinion of the spray park known when voters turned down the $400,000 bond resolution last year.

“I think it goes without saying that people already voted,” she said.

Ortlieb suggested the town needed a water safety or swimming program more than a spray park and accused the town board of not being transparent in its decision-making process.

Norm Ashbarry, a resident who ran for town board in 2011, said he would not vote for anyone on the town board who voted for the spray park project. He likened the town board’s handling of the spray park issue to the “JAM” administration.

“This reminds me of the way JAM behaved before you got here. They jammed things down our throat,” Ashbarry said. “Whoever votes for this spray park will not be getting my vote, and that’s how a lot of my friends feel about it.”

Councilor Peter Moore thanked Ashbarry for his comments but said his decision was about improving the community, not about scoring political points.

“I have spent the last 30 years working in this community, volunteering in this community. I don’t do this particular job for the paycheck or the votes. I do it because I care about my community,” Moore said. “I can’t believe this is such a political football.”

Other residents spoke in favor of the spray park.

“Any investment that you make for the future of the children is great for the future of your community because they see it as a great place to stay, to grow, to raise their families,” said Michelle Kivisto, of Clay. “I can’t wait to come play in it with my kids, and also shop at the places around in Baldwinsville.”

Joanne Otts, owner of The Deli at 12 W. Genesee St. in Baldwinsville, said she used to own a bakery and delivered many cakes to birthday parties in Camillus Park, some of which were hosted by B’ville families. She said she and her grandchildren visit the spray park in Camillus and eat at area restaurants, so families visiting the Lysander spray park could support Baldwinsville-area businesses as well.

Deputy Supervisor Bob Geraci, who was Onondaga County’s commissioner of parks and recreation, said parks are integral to a healthy community, benefiting the economy, the environment and people’s individual and social well-being.

“The real key here is that sense of community. I defy you to think or to tell me where else in any community you can get that type of thing. It happens in parks. It happens nowhere else — perhaps in church. It doesn’t happen in supermarkets. It doesn’t happen in cafes and shopping centers. It happens in parks,” Geraci said.

