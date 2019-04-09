Architect outlines plans for Fayetteville Senior Center renovation

Architect Thomas Pratt discusses plans for renovations at the Fayetteville Senior Center. (Photo by Jason Klaiber)

By Jason Klaiber

Staff Writer

At the village of Fayetteville’s March 25 meeting, the framework was laid out for future additions and renovations to the community’s senior center.

Architect Thomas Pratt presented the project outline for shaping up the almost-200-year-old center at 584 E. Genesee St.

“There’s a fair amount of space in the senior center that is just not meeting the functional needs of the day-to-day operation,” Mayor Mark Olson said.

The project has been broken down into two phases of construction. The first phase includes the 580-square-foot addition of a kitchen and interior staircase exiting the west side of Parnell Hall.

The plan details the relocation of the equipment and hood from the existing kitchen to the new kitchen, while the new staircase will replace the currently deteriorating concrete steps on the hall’s exterior.

Pratt said this addition will allow for easier access to the center’s basement and heightened convenience for delivering supplies to the kitchen.

The first phase of the project will also include the addition of a roofed porch with a pine floor, concrete piers and columns, and pine bead board ceiling. This development on the south side of Parnell Hall would consist of the removal of the hall’s windows and the tree adjacent to the ramp.

Three double glass doors would be installed in its masonry wall while the fin radiation on the hall’s south wall would be modified and roofs on both the original building and Parnell Hall would be replaced.

The second phase of the project involves turning the current kitchen space into a fitness room and making interior renovations to the office area. In addition, the barn would be repaired, painted and given a new metal roof.

The two-phase project amounts to an estimated cost of $695,000, a total which factors in contingency and incidental cost allowance for advertising, printing and fees. Crews will work on the project throughout the spring.

Board notes

The village’s fire department accepted a new squad mini pumper, effectively downsizing their fleet.

“It gives us a little more functionality, and it’s something we’re hoping will last for the next 20 years,” Olson said.

In celebration of Fayetteville’s 175th anniversary, an open house displaying historical photographs and memorabilia will be held on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The dates and times of other celebratory events will be announced.

