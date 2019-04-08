Accessibility study presented to Cazenovia village board

The Village of Cazenovia Board of Trustees heard a presentation on a project designed to enhance the accessibility of the commercial buildings on the north side of Albany Street between Kinney Drugs and Lincklaen Street. (Photo by Kate Hill)

By Kate Hill

Staff Writer

The Village of Cazenovia Board of Trustees is exploring a project designed to enhance the accessibility of commercial buildings on the north side of Albany Street between Kinney Drugs and Lincklaen Street.

During its April 1 regular monthly meeting, the board received a presentation on the project, which was initiated by the Disability Rights Clinic (DRC) in the Office of Clinical Legal Education at Syracuse University College of Law.

The “Village of Cazenovia Accessibility Study” is a joint effort of the law school; Syracuse University School of Architecture’s Freedom By Design Program; and Crawford & Stearns, Architects and Preservation Planners, PLLC.

Two Syracuse law students, DRC Director Michael Schwartz and Ted Bartlett, adjunct instructor at the school of architecture, presented a preliminary plan to the board for review.

“The Disability Rights Clinic has, in partnership with the Village of Cazenovia, identified a need for an accessible sidewalk along Albany Street,” said second year law student Allison McVey. “As you all know, there is a step up for each of the shops there, which makes it difficult for people with disabilities and a number of other members of the community to access those shops without the use of a ramp.”

The proposed design includes a concrete ramp with four access points, one at each end of the street and two in the middle.

The plan also features a simple iron safety railing, selected to blend in with the character of the historic buildings. In front of each storefront, a break in the railing would allow for easy pedestrian access to the building. All other specific design decisions would be left up to the village, according to McVey.

The site measure-ups and initial drawings were produced by the school of architecture’s Freedom By Design community service program, Joseph Picciano, an associate and project architect at Crawford & Stearns, completed the accessibility design.

According to McVey, the proposed plan is designed to benefit not only individuals with disabilities and wheelchair users, but also many other community members, including parents with strollers, the elderly and veterans with mobility issues.

Bartlett — a senior associate and the Senior Preservation Planner at Crawford & Stearns and the chairman of the Village of Cazenovia Historic Preservation/Architectural Advisory Review Committee — discussed the specifics of the plan with the board.

“This is envisioned to be a two part project,” Bartlett said. “[This would the first part] and second would be the doors themselves. Those are the responsibility of the property owners, but I think that if we can get the sidewalk up to every storefront, then there might be a [project opportunity to] help the store owners make their doorways accessible.”

Bartlett also stated that the school of architecture would be willing to help the property owners to create designs that are both accessible and consistent with the historic character of the buildings.

Mayor Kurt Wheeler expressed his reservations from a historic preservation perspective regarding the visual impact of the railing.

“You’re going to see right through it,” Bartlett said. “It’s not a fancy railing, it’s just something to keep people from [accidentally] stepping off of [the ramp].”

Bartlett explained that although the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) has not seen the final drawings, it is enthusiastic about the project’s approach to addressing the issue of accessibility.

Wheeler also brought attention to the potential cost of the railings.

Bartlett stated that he believes the project’s combined focus on accessibility and historic preservation issues will make it a good candidate for grants.

McVey briefly discussed potential sources of funding for the project.

“[SHPO obviously] cannot promise funding until they see more detailed plans,” she said, “but they said this is exactly the type of project they set aside money for.”

The law students also plan to contact ARISE — a nonprofit organization that provides disability services for people of all ages and abilities in Central New York — to connect them with other sources of funding.

McVey and Wheeler also noted the potential impact of increased storefront accessibility on the shop owners themselves, who could benefit from increased clientele.

Bartlett concluded the presentation by stating that the drawings are a good, positive starting point that he hopes will generate continued discussion on the issue of accessibility in the village.

In other news

The board reviewed and adopted the proposed 2019-2020 village budget. The preliminary budget includes a one percent tax levy increase. Wheeler announced the restoration of the NY State Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM) funding for the upcoming fiscal year.

The board approved a two percent water rate increase to be effective with the Oct. 15, 2019 billing. The rate will increase by two percent per year over a four-year period.

Lauren Lines, executive director of Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA), reported the progress made on the development of the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative proposal, due June 1. The preliminary plans will be presented at the next regular meeting.

Tree Commissioner Amy Mann announced an Arbor Day observance on Saturday, April 27 at 9 a.m. in Lakeland Park. She also reported that Cazenovia earned the “Tree City USA” designation for the eighth consecutive year and received the 2018 Tree City USA Growth Award—awarded by the Arbor Day Foundation to recognize outstanding levels of tree care.

The board declared the 2009 street sweeper surplus and accepted the bid of $31,600 from Auctions International.

Mann announced the start of brush pickup, which will run through May 17. Bagged leaves will also be removed.

The board approved two new Cazenovia Fire Department Junior Members.

Related

Comment on this Story