Seneca Golf Club development plans revised

Correction: In the April 3 edition of the Messenger, a story titled “Seneca Golf Club plans renovations” contained several factual errors. This is corrected version of that story. A second corrected story related to renovations at Timber Banks golf course will also be published.

By Ashley M. Casey

Associate Editor

Brolex Properties has resubmitted its plans for building homes on the Seneca Golf Club in Van Buren. Instead of a mix of single-family homes and condos, the developer is seeking to build a total of 194 homes.

“They have changed it since the last meeting. It’s all now homes and it’s different from what we saw last time,” said Tony Geiss, chair of the Van Buren Zoning and Planning Board.

A planning and zoning subcommittee meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 4, was canceled because Brolex submitted its most recent set of plans April 2 and the committee would not have had time to review the plans beforehand, according to Geiss. Instead, the zoning and planning board will discuss the plans at its next meeting, which takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.

Once its review process is complete, the zoning and planning board will make a recommendation to the town board on whether to grant the developers a zone change. Currently, the area is zoned R-40 (one-acre lots).

The planning board is concerned about the size of the lots and the density of the proposed development, which is located on State Fair Boulevard off Route 48. The new plan calls for 69 patio homes and 125 standard home lots. According to the plans submitted April 2, the lots will be 66 feet by 160 feet deep, or a little over 10,000 square feet.

“I said, ‘Your lots are still awful small,’” Geiss said. “They’re going to present to us their new layout. The board will probably send them back to do a little more homework.”

Geiss said the board — and residents who have spoken on the subject at meetings — are not opposed to development, but would like to see homes built on larger lots.

“The last board meeting we had quite a population up there. The last committee meeting we had 15 to 20 people,” Geiss said. “I didn’t hear that they didn’t want residential. Everyone said they want less dense [development].”

Originally, Brolex was only going to develop on the driving range, but their proposal has expanded to redevelop the entire course.

In addition to the 194 homes, Brolex is also proposing a commercial lot at the old entrance road of the golf course off Route 48. Geiss said that property would be zoned for doctor’s offices and similar businesses.

“We don’t have a problem with that. That stretch of 48 is commercial in that area,” he said.

While Brolex awaits a decision from the town, golfers who frequent the greens at Seneca need not fret: Outgoing owners Dawn and Bill Tsetseranos will operate the nine-hole course for one last season before retiring. The driving range is closed because the new owners intend to start developing there.

“It’s business as usual this season. All our leagues are coming back. Outings are welcome, [and] tournaments,” Dawn Tsetseranos said. “We’re here through Nov. 1, then we’re totally retired.”

Tsetseranos said seeing the course change hands is bittersweet.

“I’ve been here since I was born. My dad was the pro greenskeeper. He was hired by Morris Pumps in 1952 so I have grown up on this golf course,” she said.

A group of investors built the “Seneca River Golf Club” on 50 acres of the former Van Ness farm in 1923. The Morris Pump Company purchased Seneca Golf Club in 1947 and Tsetseranos’ father, Bill Grygiel Jr., ran the course from 1952 until his death in 1999.

In the fall of 1969, an arsonist set fire to the clubhouse to cover up a burglary. Grygiel had the clubhouse rebuilt and the course reopened the following spring.

Tsetseranos said she and her husband are looking forward to retirement, but they are curious about what is next for Seneca Golf Club.

